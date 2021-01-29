Suspension of metro services on Purple Line

29 January 2021 11:11 IST

To facilitate structural maintenance work on the Purple Line, the BMRCL has decided to suspend metro services for two hours between Baiyappanahalli and M.G. Road metros stations on January 31. The services will be suspended between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. to carry out maintenance work between Trinity and Halasuru metro stations.

A release from the BMRCL states that the train will run on the rest of the Purple Line between M.G. Road and Mysuru Road. After completion of the work, normal metro services will be restored on the entire Purple Line. The release further states that services on the Green Line will be operated as per schedule.

