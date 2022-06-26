Suspension of metro services for maintenance works irks passengers

They want BMRCL to share information well in advance

Suspending metro services partially on the Purple Line, citing maintenance work, has become a routine almost every month. Irked by the suspension of services, metro passengers demand Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) keep them informed well in advance..

Usually, BMRCL takes up maintenance on M.G. Road to Baiyappanahalli metro line on a Saturday by suspending the metro services from 9.30 p.m. The line is part of the Purple Line from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli. Six stations are operational on this reach that includes M.G. Road, Indiranagar, S.V. Road, and Baiyappanahalli. This reach is operational for more than 10 years.

When asked why BMRCL suspends metro services from M.G. Road to Baiyappanahalli, MD Anjum Parwez said, “The M.G. Road to Baiyappanahalli line has been operational since 2011. We are carrying out regular maintenance work to fix issues related to bearing. These maintenance works are carried out during weekends to minimize inconvenience to metro passengers by suspending services at night. Works related to bearing cannot be carried out while the line is operational”.

On Saturday (June 25), the BMRCL carried out maintenance works between M.G. Road and Trinity metro station. On May 28 too, maintenance works were carried between the two stations.

In April, on a Saturday metro services were suspended to carry out maintenance work between Indiranagar and S.V. Road stations. In March too, on a Saturday, services were suspended for maintenance work on the same stretch.

Regular passengers say that there is a need to give more publicity on disruptions in services, as most times they get to know about the non-availability of services from M.G. Road to Indiranagar only after reaching the station.

“Usually, they display a press note at the entry of the station about maintenance work. If they start making announcements two to three days in advance most of the commuters will get to know about that. Informing about maintenance work a day in advance will not help the commuters,” said Abhilash M.

Priyanka Nithin, another passenger, said: “The BMRCL should use their social media accounts to communicate about disruption in services. I did not find anything about recent suspension of service on their social media account. If people have information in advance it helps them decide their travel plans”.

The MD said that in future measures will be taken to make passengers more aware about the suspension of services whenever required. The official also said that bus services are being provided from M.G. Road to Baiyappanahalli during the suspended hours of metro services.