Suspended police inspector dies of cardiac arrest

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 27, 2022 22:38 IST

Police inspector H.L. Nandish, suspended a week ago owing to alleged dereliction of duty, died of a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Thursday.

Mr. Nandish, attached to K.R. Puram police station, was suspended on the charge of failing to take action against a pub that was open beyond permissible hours and serving liquor. CCB officials raided the pub in the jurisdiction of K.R. Puram police station recently, found that it was running in violation of excise rules and filed a report.

An inquiry was conducted and it was found that Mr. Nandish had allegedly failed to discharge his duty and he was placed under suspension pending departmental inquiry. Mr. Nandish was depressed since then. On Thursday, he complained of chest pain and was taken to a private hospital, where he died.

Minister for Municipal Administration N. Nagaraju (MTB) visited the hospital and consoled the grieving family members. He accused the senior officials of putting pressure on junior officers on the pretext of disciplinary action and harassing them.

