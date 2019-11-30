Suspect stabs head constable

A youth who, along with his friend, had been picked up for harassing women on Saturday morning, allegedly stabbed a head constable who was escorting them to R.T. Nagar police station and escaped.

“The accused have been identified as Mardhan and Kandala, and efforts are on to secure their arrest,” said a senior police official.

According to the police, the alleged incident occurred at Chamundi Nagar while Head Constable Nagaraj, 40, and his colleague Chandrashekhar were verifying a passport applicant’s background. On seeing them, some residents complained about a group of men who were harassing women, especially in the evening.

While the two policemen were returning to the station on their motorcycle, they spotted a group of youth who were harassing the women passing by.

When Nagaraj got off the bike to confront them, they youths scattered. The policemen managed to catch Mardhan and Kandala.

“Chandrashekhar left for the station on his bike while Nagaraj hired an autorickshaw along with the two youths,” said a police officer.

In the moving auto, Kandala allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Nagaraj before jumping out of the vehicle. The auto driver drove to the nearest hospital and alerted the police. The head constable is said to be out of danger.

“The constables should have frisked the duo before taking them into custody, which is the procedure. This was a lapse on their part,” said a police officer.

The R.T. Nagar police have taken up a case of attempt to murder. Over the last few months, there have been an increasing number of instances of police being attacked while on duty, but most of the cases were primarily related to road rage.