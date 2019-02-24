Surya Kirans in the sky

There was a rapturous applause, perhaps of equal parts delight and respect, as the 7-member Surya Kiran aerobatics team took to the skies on Saturday for the first time in Aero India 2019 after the accident involving two of their planes led to the death of their pilot on Tuesday.

Seven jets of the team – two lesser than the full strength of the team – kicked off the aerobatics display on Saturday, which saw burgeoning crowds as the last two days of the show is thrown open to the public.

Their precision formation flying routine enthralled the audience, but the tragic death of Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi was not forgotten. The mirror manoeuvre, which led to the accident, was not performed. On February 19, the routine being rehearsed by two Surya Kiran jets went awry. The plane piloted by Wg Cdr Sahil Gandhi came in contact with the plane below.

As the seven planes moved across the tarmac, the announcer said the performance was a tribute to Wg. Cdr. Gandhi. “He was a founding member of the resurrected Surya Kiran team. He will always be our wingman,” the announcer said.

Closing off Saturday was the Surya Kiran, who performed the incomplete diamond, a close formation of seven jets heading towards the horizon.