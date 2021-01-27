Survey to identify beneficiaries for third phase of vaccination

Bengaluru

27 January 2021 23:28 IST

The BBMP will soon take up a survey to identify beneficiaries for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a meeting with the COVID-19 task force here on Wednesday, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said the survey should be completed and list of beneficiaries prepared by end of March.

As per the centre’s guidelines, the vaccination is currently being administered to healthcare workers under the first phase. In the second phase, it will be made available to frontline workers, including officials from BBMP, BWSSB, Police and Revenue Departments. For the third phase, those aged above 50 and those below 50 with comorbid conditions will be eligible.

In Bengaluru, for the first phase, a total of 1.83 lakh healthcare workers had been identified for the vaccination, of whom the vaccine had been administered to 47,528 already (as on January 26, 2021). Under the second phase, a list of nearly 50,000 had been drawn up already and the civic body was in the process of uploading details of the beneficiaries on the centre’s portal. For the survey to identify beneficiaries for the third phase, the officials were instructed to focus on 500-odd slum areas in the city. The survey will be conducted by ASHAs and ANMs, with assistance from NGOs.

Admitting that the civic body had been able to cover just 25.89% of the total beneficiaries under the first phase so far, the civic chief said many beneficiaries were not coming forward to get vaccinated for various reasons. Efforts would be made to create awareness among such beneficiaries and vaccinate them. The remaining beneficiaries would be covered over the next 15 days, he added.

Mr. Prasad attributed the reduction in COVID-19 positive cases from 6,000-odd to around 400 a day to the 60,000 tests being performed every day in the city. This, he claimed, was one of the main reasons for the reduction in positivity rate (0.97%) and death rate (0.70%), and increase in recovery rate (97.80%).

Pulse polio

The city’s population is 1.04 crore, including 10.79 lakh children aged within 5. Pulse polio programme will be held across 3,340 booths in the city for these children from January 31 to Feb. 3. During this period, the COVID-19 vaccinations will not be administered, the Commissioner said.

There will also be 456 transit teams and 324 mobile teams. In all, 14,922 persons, including 749 supervisors will be involved. Wide publicity is being planned to create awareness about the pulse polio programme.