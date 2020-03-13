Survey on for widening of alternative road to KIA

The second alternate road to Kempegowda International Airport appears to be back on track after at least three years. The work on this road between Hennur Bande and Mylanahalli to the airport was in limbo because of hurdles in land acquisition and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR).

“Some villagers were against TDR. We met with them and following a detailed discussion, they agreed to it on the condition that the road alignment will be straight, unlike how it currently is now,” said BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar.

With this hurdle cleared, the Public Works Department is undertaking a ground reality survey and marking the road.

The access road to the airport through Mylanahalli and Begur is two-lane and will be widened to six lanes. The road widening is estimated at ₹20 crore and a proposal was sent to the State government, a senior PWD official told The Hindu. He added that the road marking and survey would be completed in a fortnight.

If all goes as planned, there will be two alternative roads to KIA, via Thanisandra and Hennur, both Outer Ring Road. The roads converge at Bagalur and continue to Begur from where motorists can enter KIA.

One alternative road to KIA is already in use by airport commuters to go to areas in east Bengaluru, such as K.R. Puram, Whitefield, Sarjapura, and even Hoskote. By using this road, airport commuters have been able to avoid paying the toll on their way back from the airport.

On the second alternative road, measuring 20.6 km, that will be taken up for widening, 6.8 km comes under BBMP limits. The remaining 14-odd km come under the PWD, the official said.

Recently, the BBMP Commissioner along with officials from different agencies, inspected the alignment of the alternative road to KIA near Mylanahalli. He said in a recent meeting, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar had directed the BBMP and other agencies to take up the pending road widening and installation of street lights.