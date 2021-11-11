Survey of Wakf properties ordered

Haj and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle has said that a survey had been ordered to ascertain the status of about 46,000 Wakf properties across Karnataka in a bid to protect them.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Jolle said there were more than 32,300 Wakf institutions and over 46,000 properties in the state.

She suggested that if open Wakf spaces are developed, revenue can be generated, which can be utilised for the development of the community. “There is paucity of finance to appoint advocates to fight cases in court to protect hundreds of crores worth properties that are now under litigation. It would help if the Central Wakf Council bear the legal cost, and result in quicker resolution in courts,” she said.

Haj registration begins

After a gap of two years, she inaugurated the online registration process for Haj pilgrimage. Haj pilgrimage had been stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.Online application can be submitted till January 31, 2022, after which pilgrimage beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery system in the presence of the Chief Minister.