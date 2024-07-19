Survey of street vendors in Bengaluru due for over two years

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to commence the survey of street vendors, which has been due for over two years. The last survey was held in 2017.

According to the rules specified under the Karnataka Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the civic body has to carry out the survey every five years. The number of street vendors is dynamic and the volume of vendors varies annually. The survey is essential for the welfare and regulation of vendors in the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the procedures for conducting the survey have started. The BBMP has released the standard operating procedure. “I will again instruct the zonal officials to start the survey,” Mr. Giri Nath said.

In 2017, the survey identified 25,000 street vendors in Bengaluru, of whom the civic body issued identification cards to 13,000. The rest are yet to receive the card.

The BBMP had to conduct the survey in 2022, but it did not happen for reasons unknown. In fact, the Bommanahalli zone does not even have a Town Vending Committee (TVC). The TVC plays a key role in addressing issues concerning the vendors.

The BBMP, which is ranked second in the utilisation of the PM SVANidhi scheme, has disbursed loans to 1,28,844 vendors. A total of ₹184.36 crore loan amount was disbursed. According to the data provided by the BBMP, 2,04,173 vendors applied for the scheme and ₹199.94 crore was granted by the Union government.

S. Babu, Karnataka Progressive Street Vendors’ Association president, told The Hindu that the loans were disbursed based on the letter of recommendation. He alleged that it was a scam as loans were availed of by individuals who were not vendors. The loans were sanctioned without spot inspection and verification, he alleged, adding that unless the survey is conducted, the money released from these schemes will be misused.

Mr. Giri Nath dismissed the allegations and said the BBMP had disbursed loans to eligible persons and many applications were rejected as they did not meet the criterion.

