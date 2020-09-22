‘Survey 24 civic amenity sites in Narayana Nagar’

22 September 2020 20:26 IST

HC wants BBMP to ascertain the nature and extent of encroachments

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to carry out a survey with the assistance of government surveyors to ascertain the nature and extent of encroachments on 24 of the 42 sites earmarked for civic amenities in Narayana Nagar.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi also directed the BBMP to take necessary steps to protect and safeguard sites earmarked for parks, playgrounds and other civic amenities in three phases of Narayana Nagar, a residential locality formed by the Bank Officers and Officials House Building Cooperative Society nearly 20 years ago.

The petitioners, N.R. Prasad and three other residents of Narayana Nagar, pointed out that 42 civic amenity sites in Narayana Nagar were handed over to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) by the Society in 2001. In 2007, the BDA had transferred them to the BBMP.

Advertising

Advertising

Alleging that the BBMP neither developed these 42 civic amenity sites nor was able to protect them, they pointed out that 24 of the sites have been clearly encroached by various persons. The petitioners have complained that the BBMP and other authorities have failed to take any action despite repeated representations since 2014.