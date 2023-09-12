September 12, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The private transport vehicle association’s 24-hour strike on September 11 led to a surge in use of public transport in Bengaluru — represented by Namma Metro, BMTC, and KSRTC buses.

Based on data provided by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to The Hindu, there was an approximate increase of two lakh in the number of passengers compared to the regular BMTC bus ridership.

A senior BMTC official said, “On September 11, during the strike by private transport associations, the total number of passengers who travelled on BMTC buses was 46,16,793, which exceeds the regular average of 44,00,000 passengers.”

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) witnessed an increase in ridership of 5,40,820 passengers from Sunday to Monday, according to data provided by KSRTC. On Sunday September 10, the number of passengers was 30,39,314, whereas on the strike day Monday September 11, the number went up to 35,80,134.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that the number of passengers who travelled in Namma Metro on September 11 was 6.13 lakh.

Transport strike in Bengaluru

On September 11, a significant number of autorickshaws, taxis, and private buses stopped operations following a call for strike by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association. It is estimated that approximately 7 lakh privately-owned or company-operated transport vehicles, affiliated with 32 unions across Karnataka, remained off the roads.

By afternoon, the private transport operators decided to end their strike following assurances from Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy regarding resolution of their concerns and demands.