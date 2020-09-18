Surge in numbers in Karnataka due to increased testing, says Minister

Karnataka has ramped up its testing capacity and is conducting over 75,000 tests daily now. The total number of tests crossed 41 lakh on Friday, including 14.26 lakh rapid antigen tests, according to Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Speaking after inaugurating a Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory (MDL) and skill-training centre at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College in Kodugondanahalli in the city, he said. “So far, Kerala’s count of cases was low because of lower number of tests. The cases are surging in Kerala now because of its increased testing capacity. The pandemic is under control in Karnataka.”

He said the State requires more ventilators and ICU beds now. “Although we have an adequate number of general beds, there is a need to increase our ICU and ventilator capacity,” he said.