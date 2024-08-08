Bengaluru’s civic body has taken up a project to revamp 75 traffic junctions to improve pedestrian safety and ensure smooth flow of traffic. The estimated cost of the project — Suraksha 75 — is ₹100 crore.

Till date, tenders have been called for civil works at 45 junctions even as three junctions — Balekundri, Town Hall and Maurya circles — have been transformed as part of a pilot project, sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said.

The project was initiated in collaboration with World Resources Institute in 2023.

Intervention for pedestrian safety

Bengaluru is one of the cities with high number of pedestrian deaths — 286 in 2023 up from 161 in 2021 and 247 in 2022.

B. S. Prahlad, Chief Engineer, BBMP, said, “Revamping prominent junctions to include pedestrian safety elements will not only improve pedestrian safety, but also streamline traffic flow and reduce congestion.” For instance, the intervention at Balekundri Circle has realigned travel lanes to be contiguous, which has reduced vehicles from different arms of the signal clashing with each other, he added.

Prominent features in revamped junctions

Speed Humps

Rumble Strips

Road Markings

Road Signages

High Raised Pedestrian Crossing

Sidewalks with Multi Utility Zones

Pedestrian Refuge Islands and Median Refuge

Kerb Extension

Bus Stops

Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow, Integrated Transport and Road Safety, WRI India, said, “Based on ground studies and trials at major junctions in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, we have identified several design elements in compliance with the relevant standards to improve road safety, like raised pedestrian crossings, rumble strips, pedestrian islands and speed humps, proper road markings and signages, apart from proper walkways. The idea is to implement as many safe design elements as possible to improve pedestrian safety while making vehicle movement smooth.”

High raised pedestrian crossings are being used at junctions that lack a signal to slow down oncoming traffic, or for instance on the arm of a signal which has a free left turn, sources said.

At signalled junctions, the civic body is opting for speed bumps and rumbler strips to slow down traffic. Clearly visible road crossings not only ensure pedestrian safety, but also provide a shorter path for pedestrians to cross. Pedestrian refuge islands and median refuge are areas where pedestrians, especially senior citizens, can rest while crossing a wide road.

Junctions being developed as part of Suraksha 75 are getting pedestrian facilities, like benches and bus stops, apart from beautification measures, like new fountains and landscaping.

Junctions to be developed under Suraksha 75

Trinity Circle

Anil Kumble Circle

Hudson Circle

Town Hall Circle

S.J.P. Road Junction

Windsor Manor Junction

NGEF Signal

Nayandahalli Junction

Yeshwantpur Junction

Vatal Nagaraj Road Junction

Devegowda Petrol Bunk Junction

Makkala Koota Circle

Tin Factory

Marathahalli

K.R. Puram

Sumanahalli junction

Kengeri Bus Stand Circle

Varthur Kodi junction

Kundalahalli Circle

Design consultants on board for the first time

For the first time, the civic body has brought design partners and urban architects on board at the initial stage of the project.

Chetan Sodaye, Programme Manager, Integrated Transport and Road Safety, WRI Indiaz, said, “Design is key to safety. In the absence of a detailed design, civil works cannot solve the problems. Once we have oriented the consultants with the design philosophy and focus of Suraksha 75, the consultants are coming up with better DPRs.”

Mr. Prahlad said the civic body has been working with WRI India, knowledge partner for the project, to conduct multiple stakeholder workshops to review the draft DPRs of the proposed interventions at each junction and finalising the plan. “This way, interventions at each junction are unique and pragmatic. We are also working to design the junction to reflect what the circle is named after. For instance, we have used modern materials to build the statue of Rajiv Gandhi and we will install a Gandabherunda statue at Police Circle,” he said.

Year-end deadline for Suraksha 75

Tenders have been issued for civil works at 45 junctions. Tenders for rest of the junctions are being prepared. “We are aiming to complete work at all 75 junctions by the end of 2024 calendar year,” Mr. Prahlad said.

