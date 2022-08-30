Supreme Court refuses permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru, orders status quo on land

District Special Weapons and Tactics (D-SWAT) team deployed at the disputed Idgah Maidan, at Chamrajpet area in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Karnataka Government permitted the ground to be used for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court of India ordered status quo as of today in the case concerning the use of Idgah Maidan at Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The court on August 30 orally observed that the land has not been used for any other purpose for the past 200 years.

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit constituted a three-judge bench in the Supreme Court to hear the plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The three-judge bench comprised Justices Indira Banerjee, Abhay S. Oka, and M.M. Sundresh.

The order came after a two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia referred the issue to CJI citing a difference of opinion.

"Heard the parties at some length. Neither the hearing could conclude nor any consensus could be reached between the bench. Let the matter be listed before the CJI, " the two-judge bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the State Government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

