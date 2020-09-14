Supermarket fined for selling item past its expiry date

The Mandya District Consumer Disputes’ Redressal Commission has ordered a supermarket in Mandya to pay compensation of ₹5,000 to a consumer for selling him a snack after its expiry date.

H.D. Keshavamurthy, resident of T. Valligere village in Mandya, bought the item on January 16, 2018.

However, he then realised that the item’s date of manufacture was mentioned as November 22, 2017, and the label said that it was best before 45 days from the date of packing.

The date on which Mr. Keshavamurthy purchased the snack was past its expiry date,

He approached the commission in July 2018 against the “negligent” and “careless” service by the supermarket.

Compensation

The commission delivered an order on September 7, 2020, allowing, in part, the complaint under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

It also held the supermarket liable for paying compensation of ₹5,000 to the complainant within 30 days from the date of the order along with interest at a rate of 8% per annum from January 16, 2018, till the payment is made.

Further, the commission said the supermarket representatives should also pay ₹2,000 for deficiency in service and ₹1,000 towards expenses to the complainant.