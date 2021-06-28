Superintendent of beggars rehabilitation centre booked for sexual harassment

The Kamakshipalya police, on Friday, booked the superintendent of beggars rehabilitation centre on the charge of sexually harassing a group D employee.

Unable to bear the harassment from the last three months, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint against Chandrappa, 52.

The victim, in her complaint, said Chandrappa used to sexually harass her while she was at work at the PHC situated on the centre’s premises.

The police registered an FIR against Chandrappa under section 354 (a) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures or demand or request for sexual favours) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and arrested him.