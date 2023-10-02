HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru police file suo motu case against West Bengal man for objectionable post demeaning people of Karnataka

Nilay Mondal, working in a private firm in city, posted demeaning comments humiliating the people of the State on his social media account ‘Native Bangloreans’

October 02, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodigehalli police on Sunday, October 1, registered a suo-motu case against a man from West Bengal for posting objectionable comments against the people of Karnataka on social media.

The accused identified as Nilay Mondal, working in a private firm in city, used demeaning comments to humiliate the people of the State and posted it on his social media account in the name ‘Native Bangloreans’.

Many people vent their ire on the post and demanded legal action. Taking strong objections to the abusive content, a city-based Kannada organisation requested the city police to take action.

Based on the social outrage, the police registered a suo-motu case against Mondal, charging him for promoting communal disharmony. The police are now trying to track down the accused, who is presently on the run.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.