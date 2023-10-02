Bengaluru police file suo motu case against West Bengal man for objectionable post demeaning people of Karnataka

October 02, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kodigehalli police on Sunday, October 1, registered a suo-motu case against a man from West Bengal for posting objectionable comments against the people of Karnataka on social media.

The accused identified as Nilay Mondal, working in a private firm in city, used demeaning comments to humiliate the people of the State and posted it on his social media account in the name ‘Native Bangloreans’.

Many people vent their ire on the post and demanded legal action. Taking strong objections to the abusive content, a city-based Kannada organisation requested the city police to take action.

Based on the social outrage, the police registered a suo-motu case against Mondal, charging him for promoting communal disharmony. The police are now trying to track down the accused, who is presently on the run.