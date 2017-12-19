Bengaluru

Sunny Leone event organiser moves HC

Sunny Leone. File

Sunny Leone. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

The controversy over actor Sunny Leone participating at a New Year event in Bengaluru is set for a legal battle as the programme organiser on Monday moved the Karnataka High Court alleging that authorities are avoiding granting permission by “falsely” citing security reasons.

In a petition, Bhavya H.S., proprietress of The Time Creations, an event management firm, has said thatthe event is being organised at a cost of over ₹2.5 crore, and application for permission was submitted on December 1 to the jurisdictional officer, who assured permission within four to five days on securing reports from the local police. The entry to the indoor event, in which DJ Progressive Brother, DJ Villas Monnappa and Kannada Rappers All OK too are participating, is restricted to those who purchase tickets, the petitioner said. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene protested against Ms. Leone’s participation on an allegation that it was anti-culture, she said.

