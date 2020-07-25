Sunday curfew in force

Though the weeklong lockdown ended earlier this week, the weekend curfew will remain in effect till early Monday morning. The State government had imposed curfew till the end of July and unless otherwise extended, this will be the last Sunday that movement will be restricted.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said all the rules of the Sunday lockdown would remain effective and only essential services and emergency travel would be allowed. No passes would be issued and anyone seen loitering in the street would be seriously dealt with.

While all grocery, meat, and milk stores will be allowed, hotels will only be open for takeaways, and e-commerce platforms will only deliver essentials. The noon deadline imposed during the weeklong lockdown would not apply, sources said. All forms of transport would be off the road, while malls and places of worship, etc. would remain closed.

The Bengaluru traffic police have closed all flyovers and barricaded major roads. The curfew began on Saturday at 9 p.m. and would be lifted on Monday at 5 a.m.