Sunday Bazaar slum fire: Govt. to pay ₹14,100 to families as compensation

The State government on Tuesday told the Karnataka High Court that it has now decided to grant ₹14,100 as compensation to those who lived in the huts, situated on a government land in Sunday Bazaar slum in Kacharakanahalli, which were set on fire by miscreants in March.
A statement has been made before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of a PIL petition, suo motu initiated by the court based on a letter written by Vaishali Hegde, an advocate in June.
The government enhanced the compensation as the court, during earlier hearing, described as low the compensation of ₹6,100 fixed for each of the affected families by the government. Already, the government had identified 170 families affected in the incident.
Meanwhile, the Bench directed the government to submit status report on the investigation carried so far based on the First Information Report registered about the incident.
It has been alleged in the report submitted by the police that two owners of a nearby choultry, who wanted to use this land for their business and parking, with the help of two others conspired to clear the huts when residents of many of the huts left to their native places in northern Karnataka just before imposition of lockdown. Three persons have been arrested after investigation, the police had told the court earlier.
