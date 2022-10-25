Sunak’s dosa outing

The newly elected British premier, Rishi Sunak, visited the city’s famous eatery Vidyarthi Bhavan at Gandhi Bazar, Basavanagudi, to relish their signature dosa in 2019 when he was the Chief Secretary to the Treasury in the U.K.

His wife Akshath Murty, and her parents N.R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, accompanied him to Vidyarthi Bhavan. On its Facebook page, Vidyarthi Bhavan posted a congratulatory message for Sunak. The celebrated dosa joint also put up a photo of Mr. Sunak sitting in the shop on a bench wearing off-white boxer shorts and sky blue T-shirt.