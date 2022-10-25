Sunak keen to rekindle Indo-British ties in new context, say city entrepreneurs who met him recently

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Vidyarthi Bhavan with his daughter during their visit to Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tech Karnataka as well as the country’s startup ecosystem has great expectations from Rishi Sunak, 42, the Indian-origin investment banker-turned-politician who became the British Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Several city entrepreneurs who met Mr. Sunak in London at the India Global Forum held earlier this year when he was the Chancellor of the Exchequer said he then seemed keen and committed to reconnecting and rekindling Indo-British ties in a new context of digital collaboration and entrepreneurial exchanges.

In a digital world

Prashant Prakash, a serial entrepreneur and also a partner at venture capital firm Accel, said: “His utmost keenness to take advantage of the digital economy and build collaborations with India’s startup ecosystem to explore entrepreneurial advantages was apparent in his conversations.” He seemed to have a sound grasp on the economic issues, he spoke very impressively, added Mr. Prakash.

Anil Shetty, city entrepreneur and politician, recalled the comments Mr. Sunak made on how politics in India has a lot of personal elements attached to it and therefore challenging. Politicians are increasingly required to interact with their electorate and attend to various issues including individual problems of people here, he had pointed out, whereas in other countries, including Britain, it is more professionally run and mostly policy-oriented. Mr. Shetty had met Mr. Sunak at a dinner hosted by Manoj Ladwa, a Londoner.

Modest beginnings

According to Sujeet Kumar, co-founder of Udaan.com, a B2B e-commerce platform, Mr. Sunak spoke about his humble background, modest beginning and how he used to help his family’s medical store business after his school timing, at the India Global Forum. “He seemed very happy to be recognised by the British society, at the same time he was also proud to be part of India,’‘ said Mr. Kumar.

Britain is currently faced with extraordinary challenges, and his track record and experience, both inside and outside the Parliament, would bring much-needed competence, calmness and financial grip, argued Richard Pattle, CEO and Co-founder True Beacon, global hedge fund for UHNIs.

“Although domestic priorities will dominate the days ahead, I know Mr. Sunak will also focus minds on the India-U.K. trade deal (which was meant to be signed by Deepavali) and to Roadmap 2030 to strengthen further our relations,’‘ Mr. Prattle anticipated. “As a British national living and working in Bengaluru, I’m particularly pleased that Mr. Sunak has become the U.K. Prime Minister.”

Experience in finances

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of True Beacon and Zerodha, a retail brokerage, argued that for someone who was the finance minister earlier to take the helm at the top is ideal in the present context, as the problems Britain is facing right now facing are predominantly economic in nature.