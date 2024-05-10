Summer drives up coconut prices in Bengaluru to ₹50 apiece

One of the staple ingredients in many Indian kitchens, coconut has gotten as expensive as ₹50 per piece in Bengaluru due to limited supply and the growing demand for tender coconuts in the market due to summer season.

Wasim Khan, a coconut vendor from Madiwala, highlighted the impact of extreme weather conditions on coconut production. “Previously, coconuts were priced at ₹30-35, but now it is not less than ₹45 per piece,” he stated. “The heat has made it difficult to produce and store coconuts, leading to reduced supply and increased wastage due to cracks in the fruit,” he added.

Drought affect lingers

Reeling under last year’s drought, the production of coconut in some of the major cultivation areas like Tumakuru and Chitradurga had come down. The prices are expected to go up further unless there is a good monsoon season in the State this year.

“This time, the entirety of Karnataka has been drought-affected, and the arrival of mature coconuts has been very less. I do not see prices decreasing anytime soon, and it is only expected to increase. Furthermore, due to summer, the demand for tender coconuts has increased which has led to farmers choosing not to wait for mature coconuts. Even though this happens every year, due to this year’s unusually hot summer, the prices have been increasing even more,” said Jayanath. R., Deputy Director, Coconut Development Board.

Kala, a coconut vendor at Jayanagar 4th block, lamented that the sales had come down due to the increased price. “The price jumped from ₹40 per piece to ₹50 this summer season and people have cut down on the number of coconuts they buy,” she said.

However, despite the increase, consumers like Padmini from Jayanagar find it difficult to forgo coconuts from their diet. “Even though the prices have increased, I still have to buy coconut as it is a staple in our meals,” she remarked. “However, I purchase it in lesser quantity when the price goes up.”

Apart from cooking, coconuts are also used for religious rituals by many. “The price has drastically gone up to ₹45 while it should not be more than ₹30. Coconut is not only consumed but also used for religious purposes, and everyone should have access to it at a more reasonable rate,” said Madhavi Latha, who was buying coconuts in Madiwala.

