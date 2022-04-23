Summer camps are back in Bengaluru after two years

Parents are keen on enrolling their children in camps and programmes that offer swimming, badminton and other sporting activities

For two years, children remained confined at home during their summer holidays as the city fought three waves of COVID-19. While those who had access to tablets and laptops were able to enroll in online camps, they programmes were a far cry from actual physical camps.

This year, however, physical summer camps are back with a bang and the response has been good, say organisers. A few organisers claimed that enrollment was higher when compared to 2019, before the pandemic. “All our seats are booked as parents are interested in having their children learn how to swim from an early age,” said Nirala Bopannam Rai, founder of Bubbling Fish: Infant & Toddler Swim Program.

Omkaresh S., a teacher from VV Puram, who enrolled his seven-year-old son in swimming classes is worried about the long hours children spend in front of the screen. "With the pandemic, children are becoming increasingly addicted to their mobile phones. As parents, we need to introduce them to other activities as well," he said.

Working parents, especially those who don’t have a support system in the city, are relieved to see their children gainfully occupied and interacting with their peers. “We have enrolled our children, one in Class VI and the other in Class X, in a summer camp where activities are conducted for a few hours every day. As both my husband and I are working, this is a good way to ensure that our children are learning useful skills instead of spending hours glued to their laptops and iPads,” said one parent.

The All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO) recently organised a free summer camp for government school children, a majority of whom cannot afford private camps. “I found that it offered children a meaningful way to spend time. My boy has an interest in science, and he got a chance to do experiments and attend a session on the lives of freedom fighters. I observed positive changes in his behaviour as well. He was more energetic,” said Aishwariya. Her son Siddarth, a Class IX student, had attended the camp which concluded this week.

Apoorva C.M.,vice-president of AIDSO said the focus of the summer camp was to engage students in several activities and give them a way to learn from different perspectives practically and culturally.