Suggestions to help stranded labourers invited

The mass protest of migrant labourers in Mumbai on April 14 has the city police worried. In an attempt to prevent a similar situation here, Police Commissioner Bhasakar Rao took to Twitter seeking suggestions on ensuring the needs of labourers in the city were met.

At a meeting on Wednesday, DCPs were directed to depute a police officer to take care of migrant workers at the jurisdiction level. “The nominated officer should ensure people in his or her jurisdiction are provided with essentials and regularly hold talks with them to help redress some of their problems. A coordinator should be identified from the workers group as a liaison,” said an officer.

Many responded with suggestions ranging from ensuring that they get ration as well as some money for miscellaneous needs. Others suggested the police work with NGOs to identify pockets where discontent was brewing. Citizen activist Leo Saldanha pointed out that a similar discussion had been taken up with senior officials of the State government two weeks ago and many ideas discussed have not been taken forward.