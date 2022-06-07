K. Sudhakar denies allegations by Ayanur Manjunath

BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath

June 07, 2022 22:19 IST

Denying the allegations made by his party MLC Ayanur Manjunath, Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday claimed he had tried his best to help the contractual employees, hired under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Members of the Karnataka State Health Contractual and Outsourced Employees’ Association (KSHCOEA), who were at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, have been demanding the implementation of Srinivasachari report. Apart from regularisation of services, the Association has been demanding medical reimbursements, job security and other incentives.

Mr. Ayanur Manjunath, who is the honorary president of the Association, on Monday came down heavily on Mr. Sudhakar calling him an “inefficient” Minister. The MLC alleged that Mr. Sudhakar has not done anything so far to help the NHM contractual workers, though they had discharged their duties with earnestness throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Sudhakar in a statement said that had held multiple meetings with senior officials and Mr. Ayanur Manjunath to discuss the implementation of the committee’s recommendations. “While he had appreciated the government’s efforts in trying to implement the report, I am surprised that he has given this statement now which is far from truth,” the minister added.