GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru CEO accused of killing minor son non-cooperative, say cops; police custody extended by five days

The police custody of Suchana Seth was extended by five days; she repeatedly claims her husband is responsible for the child's death, say cops

January 15, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
Suchana Seth, accused of murdering her four-year-old son in Goa, was produced before the Children’s Court, in Panaji. The court has extended the police remand of Suchana for five more days. She will be produced before the court on January 19, 2024.

Suchana Seth, accused of murdering her four-year-old son in Goa, was produced before the Children’s Court, in Panaji. The court has extended the police remand of Suchana for five more days. She will be produced before the court on January 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The police custody of AI start-up CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing her four-year-old son, was extended by five days on January 15 after a Goa court was told she was not cooperating with the probe.

Seth was produced before Goa Children's Court after her initial remand of six days expired.

ALSO READ
Suchana Seth | Bengaluru CEO planned son’s murder, empty cough syrup bottles found in her room: police

Also Read | IT professional accused of killing son making contradictory statements, say Goa Police

Police told the court it was yet to find the motive of the crime and also needed to confront her with details of the statement provided by her estranged husband Venkat Raman.

Bengaluru CEO accused of killing minor son sent to five additional days of remand

Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on January 8 while she was travelling in a taxi with the body of her son, who she is alleged to have smothered to death in a Candolim-based service apartment, stuffed in a bag.

She was brought back to Goa and a court in Mapusa town had remanded her in police custody for six days.

A senior official said she has been completely non-cooperative and continues to deny she killed her son.

Also Read | Suchana Seth was calm, did not say a word throughout the journey: Taxi driver

"She has been confirming all other parts, including that she carried the child's corpse in a bag. But she refuses to confess that she killed him. She repeatedly claims her husband is responsible for the child's death," he said.

"We had asked for an extension of her custody as we wanted more time to interrogate her. We have to also conduct other formalities like taking her DNA sample. We are yet to find out the motive behind the killing," he said.

The police told court it wants to conduct DNA tests for matching purposes on her and the child for which samples need to be collected. The official said this is part of procedure.

"The recording of the statement by Seth's husband Venkat Raman is over. The IO wants to cross-check this statement with her for which extension of custody was required," he added.

Related Topics

crime / Goa / police / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.