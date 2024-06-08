GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Successful super-microsurgery on a two-Year-old

The finger was nearly severed, hanging by a small skin tag

Updated - June 08, 2024 11:10 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A two-year-old girl recently went through an advanced super microsurgery at Manipal Hospital that saved her severed finger. The girl sustained a severe injury after accidentally crushing her finger in a door. The finger was nearly severed, hanging by a small skin tag. After reaching Manipal Hospital, the girl was rushed to the emergency department where after a detailed evaluation it was determined the child had sustained a near-total crush amputation of the ring finger at the distal phalanges level, also known as the Distal Interphalangeal Joint (DIP) level.

This necessitated the need for super-microsurgery to ensure successful reattachment and restored functionality of the finger.

Explaining the procedure, Dr. Karthik Shrinivas Tallam, Senior Consultant – Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, said, “Super microsurgery involves the use of microvascular procedures to repair blood vessels, nerves, and other tissues. It requires high precision and higher magnification than in adult microvascular procedures. While most microvascular procedures in adults are carried at 10 times magnification, super microsurgery requires up to 24 times magnification to ensure proper reattachment of the delicate vessels.”

