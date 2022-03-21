Suburban rail project: L&T emerges as lowest bidder

The K-RIDE had floated tenders for civil works for corridor 2 - named as Mallige line with a total length of 25 km and has 14 stations. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited - K-RIDE opened up financial biddings for building an elevated line of Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara on Monday.

KRIDE MD Amit Garg told The Hindu that among the three bidders, Larsen and Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder by quoting ₹859 crore. “In the coming days, our tender committee will study the documents and if everything goes well, the contract will be finalised. The contractor is likely to mobilise the required resources in a month’s time to take up the construction work,” he said.

The K-RIDE had floated tenders for civil works for corridor 2 - named as Mallige line. Total length of the corridor is 25 km and has 14 stations. The K-RIDE will float separate tenders for construction of stations on the corridor. Mr. Garg said that for the remaining three corridors tenders, will be floated one after another. The K-RIDE has been tasked with the construction of a suburban rail network for a distance of 148 km. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹15,676 crore. The deadline for building all the four corridors is six years.