Bengaluru’s Suburban rail ambitions to be known on July 10

The long-pending demand to expedite construction of suburban rail transport in the city didn’t find a place in the Union Budget. However, all eyes are on July 10 when the South Western Railway’s pink book will catalogue details of the works to be undertaken this year.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to express disappointment over the lack of railway project announcements, particularly suburban railways, in the State. “...very disappointed as no projects/aid were announced. In the Indian context, budget is not a mere statement of intent,” he said.

South Western Railways officials, however, said the lack of announcements does not mean that there are no new allocations. “We have submitted demands for funds to the Finance Ministry. While the Indian Railways usually releases the pink book on Budget day, this time, it will be released on July 10. We will know then whether funds have been allocatted to new projects,” an official said.

Sanjeev V. Dyamannavar of Praja RAAG said Ministry has given thrust to suburban railway through the special purpose vehicle formed and by encouraging railways to invest more. “Public-Private Partnerships will not work for this. In Mumbai, they tried to rope in private players for seven years to construct elevated tracks, but failed in each tender called. It is the Railways that should invest,” he said.