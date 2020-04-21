Submit policy on giving police protection to doctors, health staff: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to submit its policy to provide adequate police protection to nurses, doctors and health workers across the State in view of the violence at Padarayanapura ward, a COVID-19 containment zone in the city, on Sunday night.

A special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna issued the direction during videoconference hearing of PIL petitions related to issues during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Bench was dealing with applications filed by some of the petitioners pointing out that fear has gripped health workers, nurses, and doctors engaged in COVID-19 duties as a mob had attacked health workers and police when they went to Padarayanapura ward to shift identified persons to a quarantine facility.

Asking whether any policy was in place to provide armed security to nurses, doctors and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) (who are community health workers instituted by the government), the Bench also directed the government to spell out the steps taken to prevent such incidents.

It directed the government to submit details about action initiated against wrongdoers in connection with the violence at Padarayanapura, the Bench sought details about provisions of laws invoked against the accused persons.

Observing that ensuring safety of nurses, doctors and ASHAs was paramount necessity as they were in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, the Bench asked whether the police had accompanied the health workers when they visited houses to take identified persons to quarantine centres.

The Bench also noted that the lives of health workers could be in danger as they would be wearing only masks and gloves and not PPE. It was also pointed out to the Bench that there could be possibility of police personnel coming in close contact with infected persons during the Padarayanapura incident as the police had to deal with a large mob in the where several COVID-19 cases were reported.