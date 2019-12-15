‘Submerge’ to see importance of water

Without water, life on Earth would not exist. It shapes not just the landscape, but our lives too.

An exhibition to explore the collective experience of water in everyday life and reflect on the future challenges was launched at the Science Gallery Bengaluru. Aptly called ‘Submerge’, it is facilitated by the Smithsonian Institute and the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai. This 45-day exhibition-season is free for all.

It features 12 transdisciplinary exhibits that look at water beyond being just a resource and explores our relationship with it on this planet, said a press release. There will also be workshops, lecture series, master classes, and performances.

“Water is an urgent concern for Bengaluru city as well as the country. We are proud of Science Gallery Bengaluru’s participation in the Government of Karnataka’s Year of Water initiative. Projects like this will motivate citizens, especially young adults, to think critically about this important resource,” said I.S.N. Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, in the release.

The exhibition also features ‘H2O Today’, a popular travelling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution’s Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES). U.S. Consul for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Lauren H. Lovelace said: “We look forward to future partnerships that maximise the opportunity made possible through this first-of-its-kind-in-Asia science and research institution.”