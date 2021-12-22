Subdued Christmas and New Year celebrations this time too

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the New Year revelry has been banned following recommendation of experts.

22 December 2021 00:46 IST

Govt. issues guidelines

It will be subdued Christmas and New Year celebrations in the city for the second consecutive year as the Government has banned any large public gatherings from December 30 to January 2.

Suhail Yusuf, president, Brigade Road Shops and Establishments’ Association, said like last year, this year, the association had not done any “lighting decoration” of Brigade Road, which is the attraction for crowds to gather on the busy street on New Year’s eve. “Even before the government imposed restrictions banning public gatherings, we decided not to encourage crowds in light of the Omicron scare and opted out,” he said.

Initially, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced 50% restriction on occupancy at restaurants, pubs and clubs during the period, which left the hospitality industry crestfallen and lamenting about the loss of business for the second year in a row. However, hours later when Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar issued guidelines, the 50% occupancy restriction was dropped.

Sources in the industry said they were looking forward to the season to recover some lost ground due to the pandemic and 50% occupancy rule would have killed business. Representatives reached out to the government and impressed upon them to drop the rule.

However, the government has banned special events, parties, group dances and live performances at all venues during these days, which many have objected to. Ajay Nagarajan, CEO, Windmills Bangalore, said many venues, including theirs, had already planned for events, booked bands and artists for performances and all of them have to be cancelled now, causing huge losses to both establishments and artists. “These guidelines should have come earlier. And if the government allows to serve patrons, we don’t understand why those patrons can’t enjoy a live performance,” he said.