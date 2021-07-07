Stumps on Hatrick’s innings

Much-loved Bengaluru sports goods dealer to shut shop permanently

A much-loved sports goods dealer in the city, Hatrick Sports, will soon shut shop permanently. The decision was taken after its owner, Ravi Sondhi, passed away in May this year. Mr. Sondhi’s children are not in a position to take over the reins.

The shop, which is now selling all its remaining stock at discounted prices, counted several international sportspersons as its customers. The store was inaugurated in 1977, by then Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president M. Chinnaswamy. Mr. Sondhi himself was passionate about cricket, serving as the president of popular league side Friends Union Cricket Club (FUCC).

His son, Aditya, a senior advocate recalled the connection between famous cricketers and the store. “Many Karnataka cricketers bought their first kits at Hatrick Sports. Rahul Dravid bought his first bat here,” Mr. Aditya, a former State junior cricketer, said.

“Sachin Tendulkar visited us before he went on his maiden international tour, to Pakistan in 1989. Kapil Dev and Dilip Vengsarkar have been here too. (Former England wicketkeeper) Bob Taylor dropped in to try a pair of ‘keeping gloves. Sunil Gavaskar inaugurated our ‘Silly Point’ branch,” he said.

He stated that there was no choice but to close down. “Hatrick Sports was my late father’s labour of love and sole proprietorship all along. As a practising professional, I am unable to carry on a business. My sister too has her constraints,” said Mr. Aditya, adding that the staff have graciously accepted our decision. “We have given them a reasonable settlement.”

For many, Hatrick Sports was an institution, and a vital part of the city’s heritage. “It was a difficult decision to make as Hatrick is a part of the city’s sporting legacy, but there was no other practical choice but to let it rest in the annals of history,” he added.