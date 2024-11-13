Study to predict fog conditions around Bengaluru airport achieves 75% success

Over two days, November 10 and 11, dense fog enveloped Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, disrupting flight operations and affecting 37 flights. It inconvenienced hundreds of passengers, just as it used to during this time in previous years.

To mitigate such incidents and minimise financial losses during the winter season, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) partnered with the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in 2019.

Collaborative study

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct a collaborative study on atmospheric conditions near the airport. Their goal was to develop a Numerical Simulation Tool capable of predicting the onset, intensity, and dissipation of fog.

This study has now been completed, and the JNCASR scientists have been able to achieve a 75% success rate in predicting if fog would occur or not in the airport’s vicinity.

“We have been able to achieve a success rate of 75% during the previous winter season (between November 2023 and February 2024). Prior to this, we were getting a success rate of around 65% to 69% on predicting if the fog would occur or not in the airport’s vicinity, which was not good,” Prof. K.R Sreenivas, who headed the study, told The Hindu.

He added that on many occasions they were getting a success rate between 80 to 81%.

“We were able to predict the next day’s early morning fog by 7 p.m. the previous evening and provide the data to the stakeholders. Our data was found to be very helpful to those involved in the ground handling services at the airport. They were able to deploy additional people and put in place safety measures in advance and take precautions,” he added.

Looking for partner

Prof. Sreenivas said now that the study has been completed both JNCASR and BIAL are looking for a partner who can provide data to all stakeholders on a regular basis.

While signing the MoU in February 2019, Prof. Sreenivas’s team was tasked to conduct the research for a period of 40 months.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent large-scale flight cancellations due to the pandemic resulted in some delays in carrying out the study.