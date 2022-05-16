Students welcomed with festive atmosphere at many schools in Bengaluru after summer vacation

Students attend class after schools reopened in Bengaluru on May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 16, 2022 14:35 IST

Government schools in Bengaluru were decorated with flowers and rangoli while teachers welcomed students with roses, chocolates and sweets

Many schools wore a festive atmosphere as they welcomed students back for offline classes after two years of disruptions owing to Covid-19.

All schools, including State and Central board, reopened for the academic year of 2022-23 after 35 days of summer vacation.

Parents were seen dropping their children at school in the morning. Students looked happy to go back to school after two years of mostly online classes, Most schools said the attendance was moderate.

Some private schools have postponed the reopening to May 25 and June 1.

“After the summer vacation, students are very happy to come back to school. We welcomed the students with roses and chocolate. In the midday meal, we will serve sweet to all the students. To help in learning recovery of students, according to the instructions of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), we are launching ‘Kalika Chetarike’ programme and a school enrolment campaign,” said Mala, Vice Principal, KPS school, Basavanagudi.

Sanjana Paragi, a class 10 student, said, “There is no COVID-19 and lockdown this year. We enjoyed the summer vacation and are happy to come back to school. This year, I am in class 10 and I have a lot of responsibility. I want to focus on academics from day one,” she said.