Students taken aback as COMEDK announces an exclusive round without prior notice

Many professional seat aspirants who had signed up for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) counselling are disappointed that they cannot participate in the exclusive round of counselling, which began on Tuesday.

A parent, whose daughter had decided to reject and withdraw her seat obtained in the third round of counselling, said she had done so as she was not aware that another round would be held. “If we knew that there would be another round, we would have opted for the accept-and-freeze option so that we could take part in that round,” he said.

Another student, who was allotted a seat in the medical electronics branch at a Bengaluru-based engineering college, said that she was aiming for biotechnology engineering. “There were chances of her getting a seat in biotechnology engineering in the exclusive round. We would have liked to participate in that, if given the option,” the student said.

According to a notification issued by COMEDK, the exclusive round is applicable to candidates who cleared the supplementary board exam of the current year and whose document verification is approved, and candidates who participated by filling choices and who have not been allotted a seat in any of the earlier rounds. Besides this, candidates who had opted for accept and freeze in round three, who were allotted a general merit seat, are also eligible to participate.

S. Kumar, executive secretary, COMEDK, said that this round was being conducted in the interest of candidates who had cleared the supplementary exam, so that they did not have to wait until the next year.