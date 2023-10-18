Students take up fight against poverty at grassroots level

October 18, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - BENGALURU

Kristu Jayanti College, Bengaluru, a UNAI hub for Sustainable Development Goals, organised a campaign, “Sip right, live bright”, to educate the migrant labourers in the city on the necessity of utilising clean water sources on October 16 and 17. This was organised to commemorate the International Day for Eradication of Poverty.

The college, in a release, said the campaign was an outcome of a remarkable endeavour undertaken by sixty postgraduate students in their efforts to make a difference at the grassroots level. With a commitment to understanding, advocating and initiating dialogue, they have taken up the challenge of addressing the often-overlooked plight of internal migrants in India.

“Our students executed a campaign to empower migrant labourers to access and effectively utilize safe and clean water sources. This initiative seeks to educate migrants on purifying water independently by employing the sand filtration method and boiling or solar disinfection,” said Dr. Augustine George, CMI, Principal, Kristu Jayanti College.

