Students of Alliance University allege harassment and maladministration

Students of Alliance University have written to both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa claiming that administration of the varsity has been affected and that they are being harassed by people close to the management.

The private varsity has been embroiled in multiple controversies, the most recent being its co-founder Sudhir Angur accused of having a hand in murder of a former vice-chancellor and allegedly plotting to murder his brother, Madhukar Angur, who is also vying for control.

In a letter sent in January, female students claimed that they are being subjected to sexual harassment. Others alleged that they have been asked to pay fees in advance and that a section of the administration is offering a discount of 20-30%.

No police complaint has been lodged so far.

Highlighting another troubling issue, the students have stated: “The girl students are afraid to even talk to these people for fear of being targeted for sexual favours or else they will fail in the exams. Such is the climate at the university. There is extensive drug use and abuse among some students.”

The letter has been sent anonymously as students fear that the management will fail them in their examinations or foist false cases against them if they reveal their identities.

The management of Alliance University was not available for comment despite repeated calls.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the State government would intervene and investigate the complaint in the interest of students.

The tussle for ownership of Alliance University between its co-founders — brothers Madhukar and Sudhir Angur — has been going on for over four years. In the past, a one-man committee appointed by the government had unearthed an alleged scam to the tune of ₹96 crore. In October last year, former vice-chancellor Ayyappa Dore was hacked to death while taking a walk in the HMT playground near his house in R.T. Nagar. The university’s chancellor Sudhir Angur was arrested in connection with the crime.