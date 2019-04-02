Students not allowed to appear for test

02 April 2019 21:34 IST

Allegedly made to stand in the sun

Nearly half a dozen class ten students of a private school were allegedly made to stand in the sun and were not allowed to attempt their test on Tuesday. The students were not allowed to appear for the test on Monday as well.

Parents allege that these students were targeted as their parents had raised their voice against the arbitrary hike in tuition and transport fees for the 2018-19 academic year. They also alleged that it was against guidelines of the Department of Public Instruction to start classes for the 2019-20 academic year. “It has been nearly a month since the class ten classes commenced. Currently, the first unit test is under way,” a parent said.

Last year, parents had complained to the jurisdictional Block Education Officer as well as the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on the school’s decision to hike fees.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights criticised the school for punishing its students in such a manner. “Making children stand in the sun is gross violation of child rights. A complaint has been registered. We are looking into it, and also examining a complaint filed by parents against the school management over its fee structure,” said officials.

No representative of the school was available for comment.