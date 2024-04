April 14, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

A student’s mobile phone was snatched by an unknown person within the Halasuru police station limits on Saturday night.

The student, attending a well-known college in the city, was waiting for an auto near the gurdwara in Halasuru to return home in Suddaguntepalya. According to the police, while he was waiting, two individuals approached on a motorcycle, grabbed his phone, and fled the scene.

The police have filed a case and begun an investigation to identify the two suspects involved.