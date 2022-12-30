Students made to sit on floor for non-payment of fee for next academic year in advance

December 30, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

A college on the city’s outskirts, has allegedly “punished” some students by making them sit on the floor for non-payment of fees for the academic year 2023-24 in advance.

Students of Adichunchanagiri Ayurvedic Medical College said many of them had not paid the fee, a year in advance, and are sitting on the floor for over a week now, and no classes are being held. Following oral instructions from the management, only a few students have paid the fee in advance and the rest have not, sources said.

Threat to debar from exam

“The college management has demanded that we pay at least half of the fee for 2023-24 now, threatening that failing which we would be debarred from sitting for the annual exams for the current academic year,” a student, who did not wish to be named, said.

Another student said, “I am a management quota student, and will have to pay ₹4 lakh now, which I do not have right now. So, I have been sitting on the floor in a separate room without classes for the last two weeks. Lecturers come, do not take classes, but just supervise us and leave,” he alleged.

One of the parents of the students said while demanding fee for next academic year now was illegal and punishing students by suspending classes and making them sit on the floor was “heinous.” “We demand that the government intervene, and resolve the issue or else we would be left with no option but to protest,” he said.

‘Will resolve problem early’

When contacted, a member of the college management refused to comment on the matter, but advised the parents of the students to contact the principal for the issue to be resolved.

Dr. K. Manjunath, Director, AYUSH Department, said the issue had not been brought to their notice till now. “We will call the college management immediately and resolve the problem early,” he said.