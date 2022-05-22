Students in THiS institutions excel in SSLC exam

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results announced on Thursday brought joy to students at schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme.

For the 40th consecutive year, SSB English High School, Indiranagar, achieved 100% passes, with 10 of 22 students securing distinction. Sanjana G. (616 marks out of 625) was the topper.

Amara Jyothi English School, K.R. Puram, achieved 100% passes for the 20th consecutive year. In all, 75 of 155 students secured distinction. Pradeep S. Hosamani, with a score of 622, was the topper.

For the seventh consecutive year, Sri Anupama Vidya Mandir, Peenya 2nd Stage, achieved 100% passes, with 27 of 51 students securing distinction. Ningaraju M., and Vinutha K.S., both with a score of 622, were the toppers.

In Christ School, Christ School Road, 77 of 222 students secured distinction. Amit Arya T., with a score of 622, was the topper.

For the 17th consecutive year, Madonna School, Udayanagar, achieved excellent results, with 43 of 121 students securing 90% and above marks. Yuthika K. (623 marks) was the topper.

In SJR Public School, Rajajinagar, 31 of 78 students secured distinction. Havish D. Gavadi, by scoring 619 marks, was the topper.

In Mahila Seva Samaja High School, K.R. Road, 23 of 88 students secured distinction. Harshini S., and Varshini S., both with 620 marks, were the toppers.

SBIOA Public School, Basaveshwarnagar, recorded 98% pass, with 15 students securing distinction. B.S. Yeshwanth Gowda (620 marks) was the topper.

In The New Cambridge High School, Vijayanagar, 65 of 263 students secured distinction. Likitha B.N., with 623 marks, was the topper.

In Apollo High School, Sunkadakatte, 103 of 171 students secured distinction. Thanmayi N., by scoring 624 marks, was the topper.

In MES Kishora Kendra English Medium Primary and High School, Malleshwaram, 97 of 162 students secured distinction. Jai Surya, 624 marks, was the topper.

At Apollo Akshradhama, Sanjeevininagar, 42 students appeared and 25 secured distinction. Tejaswini A., by scoring 612 marks, was the topper.

In Assumption English High School, Rajajinagar, 85 of 107 students secured distinction. Siddarth K.S., with a score of 623, was the topper.

Sri Adichunchanagiri English Primary and High School, Vijayanagar, boasted 100% passes, with 17 of 44 students securing distinction. Manasa M., with a score of 619, was the topper.

In Lewa English High School, WoC Road, 13 of 32 students secured distinction. Mrudula R., (98.4%) was the topper.

In Jnanabodhini School, Seshadripuram, 28 of 33 students passed. Lokesh N., (98.08%) was the topper.

For the 17th consecutive year, Achala Vidya Mandira High School, Rajajinagar, achieved 100% passes and 11 of 20 students secured distinction. Lakshmi (98.8%) was the topper.