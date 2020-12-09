Students in rural areas stage protests, demand schools be reopened by December 15

Students in rural areas staged protests demanding that schools be reopened. While colleges in the State resumed classes on campus on November 17, the State government is yet to take a call on when students can return to schools.

In the over eight months since schools closed their doors, the education divide between students hailing from privileged families and those from lower economic sections of society has further widened.

While private school managements have been conducting classes online, students enrolled in government and aided schools have been struggling. Some schools do not have the infrastructure to hold online lessons, and in others, students cite poor internet connectivity and lack of smartphones, tablets and laptops as a deterrent.

The students who staged protests held banners such as ‘Reopen school immediately’ to get their message across. “Those of us in rural areas are in significant distress, and our learning has been completely hampered this academic year,” said protesters, demanding that the government reopen schools by December 15.

Nagasimha G. Rao, State convenor, RTE task force, said several students had written letters to the task force with similar demands. “Students have said that they will follow all the safety protocols and guidelines for COVID-19 if physical classes resume,” he said and added that the letters will be sent to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar held a meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday to discuss when schools can safely conduct physical classes. He said a decision will be taken in consultation with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

The problems faced by class 10 and class 12 students who have to appear for the board examinations in 2021 was also discussed at the meeting.