Students in Karnataka say some universities are not accepting digital mark sheets

Students in Karnataka have alleged that some universities and higher educational institutions are refusing to accept digital mark sheets for admission to postgraduate courses, despite an order from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Implementation of NEP

Previously, universities issued printed mark sheets to students after semester exams and the declaration of results. However, following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in 2021-22 and the introduction of the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) portal for enrollment, fee payment, and other processes, the State government discontinued the printing of mark sheets.

Instead, it was recommended that institutions provide digital mark sheets as directed by the UGC. Educational institutions are now uploading these mark sheets to the National Academic Depository (NAD) portal, where they are verified by the principals of the respective colleges and made accessible to students.

“I applied to a postgraduate course at a private university, but they are demanding printed mark sheets,” said one student. “They claim digital mark sheets won’t be accepted. But we haven’t received printed mark sheets for the past three years.”

Several universities, including Bengaluru City University, have issued circulars to their affiliated colleges stating that although some students have requested printed mark sheets, most State universities stopped issuing them after the adoption of the NEP. In compliance with government and UGC directives, digital mark sheets have been uploaded for students instead. The circular also instructed principals to verify the documents uploaded to the NAD.

Job applications

Additionally, confusion persists regarding the use of digital mark sheets for government job applications that require a graduation qualification. Candidates are unsure how to proceed since no decision has been made by the government on accepting digital mark sheets for recruitment purposes.

“I graduated this year and applied for several government jobs,” said Sampath Kumar, another student. “During document verification for government recruitment, only printed mark sheets are accepted. I’m worried because we haven’t been issued printed mark sheets, and the government hasn’t made a decision on using digital versions.”

Speaking to The Hindu, M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, stated, “Steps have been taken to provide printed mark sheets upon request for those pursuing higher studies abroad. Digital mark sheets in the NAD are secure, and it’s not possible to create fake ones. They should be treated as official documents for educational purposes. However, it’s inappropriate for some universities and institutions to demand printed mark sheets. We’ve received complaints and are seeking reports from officials. A discussion with the government will also be held regarding the acceptance of digital mark sheets for government recruitment.”

