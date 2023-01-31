ADVERTISEMENT

Students gather to thank city traffic police

January 31, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

It was a day of gratitude and gratefulness at the Traffic Police Park on Tuesday as 50 students from different schools and 50 Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) constables gathered for a special event called, ‘Celebrating Namma Bengaluru’s Traffic Police’.  

The event was organised by CMCA, a non-profit organisation to culminate a three-month programme where its volunteers conducted awareness sessions with students to help them appreciate the role of traffic police in cities and to understand the values of rules and laws, said a press release.

At the event, children lauded the BTP for their services and gifted them with thank you cards, poems, and messages. The traffic police officers were touched by the gesture and thanked the children for brightening their day. 

“This is a moment of nostalgia for me. We had such celebrations in the past and CMCA has continued to recognise the work of the traffic police,” said M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner, Traffic.  

 “Doing this gesture boosts our morale and helps us work better. I would like to thank the students for coming here and for recognising us; you will be citizens of tomorrow and I encourage you to follow traffic rules, that is the biggest thank you and contribution you can make,” he added.  

“By taking part in this programme, children learn about empathy and start looking at things differently,” told Priya Krishnamurthy, Co-Founder and CEO of CMCA. She also mentioned how the children learn that their right to safe roads comes with the responsibility to follow traffic rules.  

Adithi (name changed), a class 7 student who took part in the event, said, “We are grateful to our traffic police for keeping us safe. That is why I want to express a big “thank you” to them.” 

