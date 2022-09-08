Students, faculty members protest against temple construction on BU campus

Students and faculty members staging a protest outside the administrative office of Bangalore University on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Students and faculty members of Bangalore University staged a protest in front of the university’s head office on Thursday against the construction of a temple on the Jnana Bharathi campus.

The students had staged a protest on Wednesday too against the construction of the temple by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

They expressed outrage against the construction of a religious centre in an public educational institution. The protesters alleged that the BBMP was “unauthorisedly constructing the temple by encroaching the university land,” and that it would “affect the academic environment at the university”.

The protesters alleged, “The temple, which was previously located elsewhere on the campus, is being shifted and the structure is being constructed illegally behind the administration office. BBMP officers have not obtained the consent of the Vice-Chancellor for the work.”

“According to the UGC Act, 2000, religious institutions and buildings are not allowed in any public places. They are violating this rule and building a temple. Two months ago, we had protested. At that time, the Vice-Chancellor had stopped the work. But on Wednesday, all of the sudden construction work was started with the protection of police and BBMP officials,” students alleged.

Vice-Chancellor Jayakar S.M. received a memorandum from the protesters and then visited the site. He asked the BBMP authorities to stop the work for the time being.

Dr. Jayakar told to The Hindu, “Due to the road-widening project, the Ganesha temple was shifted and as per the agreement, the university granted the site to construct the temple. Now, students have raised objections to this and we ordered the work to stop. We will hold a meeting again and come to a conclusion.”

Students have warned of a “Bangalore University bandh” if any adverse decision was taken by the Vice-Chancellor.