Students enrolling in colleges abroad defer their dreams

09 June 2020 20:55 IST

Many universities have given students the option of attending online classes until it’s safe for them to fly abroad

The COVID-19 pandemic has deferred the dreams of thousands of students who were preparing to go abroad to study this year. Instead of packing their bags, they are exploring their options of online classes and attending colleges in India, for a short duration.

Many universities abroad have given students the option of attending online classes until it’s safe for them to attend lectures on campus. Others are encouraging students to attend lectures in other institutes in the country that they have tied up with.

An engineering student, who has secured admission at New York University, said that the management there is considering tying up with IITs in India for a short duration. “They have asked us to fill a survey. I have indicated that I would be interested in attending classes in an IIT. It is a better option than online learning,” he said.

While some European universities have decided to commence classes on campus shortly, those in the United States are taking the online route.

A student, who has secured admission in a university in Canada, which is a neighbour of the US, said, “The university has accommodated my request to attend online classes. I’m glad that I won't miss out on an academic year.”

Colleges in the US teaching medicine though are looking at starting on-campus classes as soon as possible.

“I am preparing to travel to the United States by the end of June, as my university does not plan to offer the option of online classes. Being a medical student, I have been given priority while booking a flight as I am part of essential services,” said a medical student from Bengaluru.

Universities are also accommodating requests for deferring admissions, as students are unsure if their final-year examinations will be conducted in time.

“The college I have got admission in starts in September, but I am not sure if our university here will be able to declare results by then. Instead of taking a risk, I have decided to defer my enrolment by a semester, and fly abroad early next year,” said a science student who has enrolled in a masters programme at a university in Germany.