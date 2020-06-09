Bengaluru

Students enrolling in colleges abroad defer their dreams

Stalls at an international education fair organised by The Hindu in Bengaluru in January 2020.

Stalls at an international education fair organised by The Hindu in Bengaluru in January 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Many universities have given students the option of attending online classes until it’s safe for them to fly abroad

The COVID-19 pandemic has deferred the dreams of thousands of students who were preparing to go abroad to study this year. Instead of packing their bags, they are exploring their options of online classes and attending colleges in India, for a short duration.

Many universities abroad have given students the option of attending online classes until it’s safe for them to attend lectures on campus. Others are encouraging students to attend lectures in other institutes in the country that they have tied up with.

An engineering student, who has secured admission at New York University, said that the management there is considering tying up with IITs in India for a short duration. “They have asked us to fill a survey. I have indicated that I would be interested in attending classes in an IIT. It is a better option than online learning,” he said.

While some European universities have decided to commence classes on campus shortly, those in the United States are taking the online route.

A student, who has secured admission in a university in Canada, which is a neighbour of the US, said, “The university has accommodated my request to attend online classes. I’m glad that I won't miss out on an academic year.”

Colleges in the US teaching medicine though are looking at starting on-campus classes as soon as possible.

“I am preparing to travel to the United States by the end of June, as my university does not plan to offer the option of online classes. Being a medical student, I have been given priority while booking a flight as I am part of essential services,” said a medical student from Bengaluru.

Universities are also accommodating requests for deferring admissions, as students are unsure if their final-year examinations will be conducted in time.

“The college I have got admission in starts in September, but I am not sure if our university here will be able to declare results by then. Instead of taking a risk, I have decided to defer my enrolment by a semester, and fly abroad early next year,” said a science student who has enrolled in a masters programme at a university in Germany.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 8:56:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/students-enrolling-in-colleges-abroad-defer-their-dreams/article31789355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY