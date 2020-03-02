Students demand change of timings citing traffic

02 March 2020 20:41 IST

Stage protest against management of Rajarajeswari College of Engineering in Kumbalagodu

Students in Bengaluru have more than just their studies to worry about; getting to college on time in a city that is infamous for its traffic is as big a challenge as aceing their exams.

On Monday, students of Rajarajeswari College of Engineering in Kumbalagodu staged a protest against the management demanding that the timings be tweaked.

According to students, the management had recently made it mandatory to be in the classroom before 8.30 a.m., which has become difficult for many owing to traffic snarls in the vicinity.

“Even if we are late by five minutes, we will be marked as absent for the day. They should understand the traffic situation on Mysuru Road before issuing such orders,” said a student.

Students have demanded that the management withdraw the order and be flexible in the morning hours. They have said that they would boycott classes if the management does not listen to their concerns.

The college management was not available for comment.